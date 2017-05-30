Monarto mushroom expansion to create 200 new jobs for SA

A $60 million expansion of a mushroom production facility is expected to create 200 new jobs in the Murray and Mallee region.

Horticulture business Costa announced plans to upgrade its Monarto facility to help meet growing national demand for fresh mushrooms and double production at the site from 120 to 240 tonnes a week.

Costa’s investment is being supported by the State Government through a total $1.8 million grant with equal contributions from the Economic Investment Fund and the Regional Development Fund.

Costa is one of Australia’s leading horticultural businesses producing a range of different foods including avocados, bananas, berries, citrus, table grapes, mushrooms, and glasshouse tomatoes with major export markets to Asia, North America, and Europe.

The company has mushroom production facilities in five states. The Monarto facility is Costa’s newest mushroom farm – it opened seven years ago and is equipped with state-of-the-art mushroom production technology.

The Monarto facility has the lowest production cost of all sites – and can supply the rest of Australia within one to two days of shipment.

Construction on the expansion is expected to start later this year and be operational in 2018.

The State Government’s Investment Attraction South Australia worked hard to secure the project. Since it was established 18 months ago, it has helped attract companies such as Babcock, Boeing and Blue Lake Dairy to South Australia, creating more than 5219 jobs and $1 billion worth of investment.

“This expansion means South Australia have the largest and most technologically-advanced mushroom production facility in Australia and supports our push to create the industries and jobs of the future,” said Premier Jay Weatherill.