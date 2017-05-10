Search
Monadelphous wins long-term Ichthys LNG contract

By Oil and Gas 10 May 2017
Monadelphous has been awarded a long-term maintenance services contract at INPEX’s Ichthys LNG project offshore Western Australia.

The contract is for an initial six-year period, but has the option to be extended for an additional two years.

INPEX engaged Monadelphous to deliver operational, campaign and shutdown maintenance services and brownfield projects implementation associated with the Ichthys central processing facility and floating production storage and offloading facility.

Monadelphous managing director Rob Velletri said the company was delighted to be awarded a contract on a world-class LNG project.

“The contract continues to strengthen our position as a major service provider of offshore maintenance services,” Velletri said.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with INPEX Operations Australia and working together to create sustainable economic and social development opportunities for local people, businesses and communicates.”

The contract is based in the Browse Basin, about 450km from Broome. Ichthys involves some of the world’s largest offshore facilities, including the Ichthys Explorer, the largest known semi-submersible central processing facility.
