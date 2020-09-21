Monadelphous wins BHP contracts across Australia

BHP has awarded Monadelphous a contract at the Olympic Dam mine in South Australia as one of three agreements between the two companies which combined have a value of approximately $120 million.

At the polymetallic mine, Monadelphous will provide multi-disciplinary construction services as part of the Olympic Dam Assets Projects Framework Agreement.

The contract will involve the supply and construction of acid storage tanks, and connection to the existing operating acid plant.

BHP has also awarded Monadelphous construction and maintenance contracts at the Newman Hub and Jimblebar iron ore sites in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

Under the Western Australian Iron Ore agreement, Monadelphous will undertake structural, mechanical and electrical upgrades at the Newman Hub site, and a contract for the dewatering of surplus water at Jimblebar mine site in Newman, Western Australia.

Monadelphous expects the Newman Hub structural, mechanical and electrical upgrades to be completed before the end of 2021.

The Perth-based engineering company also announced that its maintenance and industrial services division had been awarded a contract for a major dragline shutdown at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance’s (BMA’s) Saraji coal mine near Dysart in Queensland.

Monadelphous expects to complete the work for BMA by the end of 2020.