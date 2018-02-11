MinRex Resources hits gold at Pilbara project

MinRex Resources has announced gold assay results of up to 17.1 grams a tonne (g/t) from rock chip sampling at its Marble Bar project in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

The assay samples were collected in December 2017 and subsequently sent to Perth in January 2018 for geological testing. MinRex sent 10 rock chip samples from tenement P45/3039, and five returned results above 1g/t of gold, with an average of 2.6g/t of gold overall.

The project, which is located near Novo Resources’ gold tenements in the region, also returned positive results in December with the discovery of six gold nuggets totalling 22.7g from a neighbouring tenement, P45/3040.

Simon Durack, executive director of MinRex, said the results enhanced prospectively for the project area.

“These excellent gold assay results from P45/3039, further enhance the prospectively and potential of the East Pilbara project areas,” he said. “We look forward to the completion of the final conditions precedent to the settlement of the acquisition of the East Pilbara tenements and commencing our exploration programs as soon as possible thereafter.”