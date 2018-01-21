Minister for Agriculture heads Leadership Dialogue with India

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, David Littleproud, will lead the Australian delegation participating in the Australia India Leadership Dialogue in Delhi this month.

Littleproud said he was thrilled to have the opportunity to help expand the prosperous trade and investment relationship shared by the two nations.

“Two-way trade in goods and services with India is now worth more than $20 billion,” Littleproud said.

“Two-way investment has risen from $3 billion in 2006 to $23.9 billion in 2016. Our growing trade and investment shows the strength of Australia’s partnership with India, which holds powerful opportunities for both nations in the future.”

During his visit Littleproud also looks forward to his first meeting with his counterpart, the Indian Hon. Minister of State, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ms Krishna Raj.

“Agriculture is such a vital part of our bilateral relationship, with many common interests and challenges, which we can work together on to benefit both our countries. This includes working to strengthen our agricultural trade, and constructively discussing bilateral difficulties,” Littleproud said.

Minister Littleproud said the Australia India Leadership Dialogue would help strengthen overall economic ties between the two countries, and boost cooperation across key sectors such as knowledge, health and water resources.

“The Dialogue brings together high-level delegates from both India and Australia’s government, business and civil society,” Littleproud said.

“With India already the world’s seventh largest economy and set to remain the fastest growing major economy for the foreseeable future – at around 7 per cent per annum ¬– it is vital that Australia understands the requirements for sustained Indian growth—and works to complement them.

“Countries like India and Australia—open to the world, healthy democracies with cohesive societies and strong economies—have the adaptability and global connections for international success.

“That is why we place such a high value on our relationship India: better economic cooperation will drive prosperity in both nations.”

Littleproud is leading the Australian delegation to India for the Australia India Leadership Dialogue from Sunday 21 January to Tuesday 23 January 2018.