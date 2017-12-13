Mining named SEEK’s fastest growing jobs sector of 2017

Online jobs portal SEEK has crowned mining, resources and energy as its fastest growing industry category for employment advertisements in 2017.

The roles leading this growth, between January and November, included mining drill and blast, mining engineering and maintenance, oil and gas engineering and maintenance, and mining operations.

Michael Ilczynski, SEEK Australia/New Zealand managing director, said it was exciting to see jobs across the mining, resources and energy industry topping the 2017 list of fastest growing jobs on SEEK, based on largest job ad growth and job ad volumes.

“The pick-up of production activities by mining companies, especially in Western Australia, after cutbacks over the past few years, is driving job ad growth on SEEK across the mining, resources and energy industry,” Ilczynski said.

“While off a low base, this is the eleventh consecutive month (November) the mining, resources and energy industry has taken top spot for growth in job ads on SEEK, up 54 per cent year on year this November.”

Ilczynski said the traditional mining states of WA, Queensland and New South Wales offered the most job opportunities in mining, resources and energy during November.

“Our latest SEEK Laws of Attraction research has revealed that the top drivers for people to work in the mining, resources and energy industry in Australia are: salary/compensation, job security and work-life balance,” Ilczynski added.