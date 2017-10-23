Mining industry takes job growth top spot in SEEK report

Job site SEEK has released data showing that overall job advertisements on its site have increased by 12.1 per cent since September 2016, and the mining industry takes the top spot for annual growth.

For the ninth consecutive month, the mining, resources and energy industry has been number one for year-on-year growth, up 60 per cent on September 2016 figures.

July’s figures, revealed by the company in August, showed that the mining industry was up 73 per cent in year-on-year growth compared with July 2016 figures, so this trend of growth appears to be continuing.

Kendra Banks, chief commercial officer of SEEK Australia & New Zealand, explained that conditions for jobseekers in these countries, including Australian mine industry workers, were favourable overall.

“Our latest research has uncovered that candidates in the Mining, Resources & Energy industry are placing an even greater emphasis on job security than they were five years ago,” she says, “even though the industry is starting to recover after the mining boom collapse.”

The next highest job ad growth after the mining, resources & energy industry was the science & technology, and trades & services sectors, tied at 27 per cent each over September 2016 SEEK figures.