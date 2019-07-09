Mining and resources salaries spike in 2019

Jobs in the mining, resources and energy sector have experienced one of the highest salary increases of any Australian industry in 2019.

According to SEEK’s biannual salary report, the mining and resources sector is in the top five industries in regards to salaries, which average above $108,000.

It is joined by the construction, consulting and strategy, engineering and information and communication technology as having the highest salary growth this year.

Within these industries, architects and management positions have the highest paying roles across the nation with a salary ranging from $130,302-$142,196.

Management roles within the mining and resources sector are the second highest paying role in the country, averaging $139,782.

This coincides with predictions earlier this year that more employees in the resources sector will receive pay rises.

A total of 88 per cent of, or seven per cent more, employers in mining, resources, energy or oil and gas will increase salaries, according to the 2019/2020 Hays salary guide.

The value of these salaries, however, was expected to fall, with the majority of employers raising at a lower level of three per cent or less.

Only five per cent of employers intend to give pay increases of more than six per cent, despite 68 per cent of employers saying business activity had increased over the past year.

Despite the salary outlook, the Hays report predicted that staffing demand and salaries would continue to rise in Western Australia where the mining industry is at the centre of skill shortages.

Mining and resources employers that compete with other industries for talent will also attract candidates with pay, particularly for the roles of quarry workers in Victoria, and boilermakers and dump truck operators in Queensland.

A high demand for exploration geologists and field assistants was also expected to drive a salary hike for those with underground experience, according to Hays.