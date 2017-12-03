MICE 2018 early bird tickets now on sale

Early bird tickets for Australasia’s hottest coffee dedicated event, the Melbourne International Coffee Expo taking place from 22 to 24 March, 2018, are now on sale.

Tickets are also available as Christmas gift vouchers.

Now in its seventh year, MICE is known throughout the Asia Pacific as the largest and most exciting dedicated coffee event. A phenomenal 9,646 café owners, roasters, baristas, equipment manufacturers, service providers and more flocked to the Melbourne Showgrounds in 2017 to experience everything the specialty coffee industry has to offer.

Early bird ticket prices will be available until 31 December, 2017.

Hard copy Christmas gift voucher orders must be received by 6 December in order to have them arrive for Christmas, and digital copy vouchers can be purchased up until 18 December.

The ticket costs are the same for both.

1-day pass: $20

2-day pass: $35

3-day pass: $50

“A Christmas gift voucher to MICE2018 is the perfect gift idea for a colleague, family member of friend who loves coffee,” says MICE Show Director Simon Coburn.

**All ticket prices exclude GST and ticket provider fees.