Metallica secures Urquhart mining lease

Metallica Minerals has been granted a mining lease for its Urquhart bauxite project in Far North Queensland.

In approving the mining lease, the Queensland Department of Natural Resources and Mines has imposed conditions on the development of the project that are in line with Metallica’s plans and expectations, the company reported.

The mining lease conditions include that operations are only conducted during the dry season, from April to December.

Metallica has fully funded the project, appointed a mining and haulage contractor and is ready to mobilise at site.

The company is awaiting a separate approval for construction of the haul road linking the project to port infrastructure at Hey Point, which will allow mining to commence.

Metallica chief executive Simon Slesarewich said the haul road would now become a clear focus.

“The company remains confident of gaining the approval and transitioning into production, although the timing of that transition is unknown due to the ongoing negotiations with the stakeholders,” Slesarewich said.

He added a four-to-six-week development period would commence immediately after all approvals had been received.