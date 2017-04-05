Metal oxide gas sensor with long term stability to be launched at Sensor+Test 2017

Sensirion AG, the expert in environmental and flow sensor solutions, will launch the SGP, the first and only long-term stable metal oxide gas sensor at the upcoming Sensor+Test 2017 in Nuremberg next month.

The SGP gas sensor is based on Sensirion’s multi-pixel platform, which integrates four gas sensing elements into a very small 2.45x2.45x0.9 mm³ DFN package featuring a fully calibrated air quality output signal. The unprecedented combination of long-term stability and multi-pixel technology opens up new possibilities for environmental monitoring in smart home, smart appliances and Internet of Things applications.

Thanks to its unique performance, the SGP allows for the first time, the integration of metal oxide gas sensors into mobile devices.

Long-term stability has always been a problem in traditional metal oxide gas sensors with issues such as a rapid loss of sensitivity and a strong increase in response time. Irreversible contamination by certain chemical compounds, which are common in real-life applications due to their widespread use in consumer products and production environments, causes this degradation.

Sensirion’s proprietary metal oxide technology and multi-pixel platform provide the SGP with unmatched robustness against these contaminants, resulting in unique long-term stability and accuracy. With the SGP, a reliable metal oxide gas sensor is truly available for the first time.

