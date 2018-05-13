Mercury Awards 2018 winners revealed

The best in class came together on Saturday 12 May in Melbourne to celebrate outstanding achievement in the logistics and supply chain sector at the Mercury Awards 2018, held in partnership with MEGATRANS2018.

Hailed as the networking event of the year for those involved in logistics and the supply chain industry, the evening presented an opportunity to applaud and recognise the highest standards throughout the profession.

The evening was hosted by Livinia Nixon, television presenter and actress and current Channel Nine presenter. The Awards were sponsored by the Victorian Government, Port of Melbourne, SICK, Port of Melbourne and SEW-EURODRIVE.

Commenting on the success of the evening, John Murphy, Managing Director, Prime Creative Media said: “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners. We hope that the awards you received tonight allow you to not only raise the profile of individuals and organisations, but also the profile of the logistics, supply chain and materials handling sector.”

The winners of the Mercury Awards 2018 are:

Supply Chain Innovator of the Year:

Kings Transport

Best Technology Application:

PTV Group

Sustainability Initiative Award:

Omni Group

Transport Solution of the Year:

RoadAllotrac

Transport Solution of the Year:

RailRoy Hill Iron Ore

Transport Solution of the Year:

SeaCordstrap Cargo Restraint Systems Pty Ltd

Outstanding Graduate Program:

Lendlease

Safety Advocate Award:

Kings Transport

Best Storage Solution:

BHD Storage Solutions

Best Infrastructure Innovation:

SICK Pty Ltd

Victorian Government ‘Contribution to Industry’ Award:

Peter Hart, ARTSA Chairman