Mentor program launched to help small businesses address safety

SafeWork NSW has launched its 2017 Mentor Program, pairing together businesses in the state to help improve safety in their workplaces.

Under the free program, around 80 NSW small businesses will be paired with an experienced business to identify new ways to improve work health and safety, injury management and worker’s compensation.

The program, which was first launched in 2006, runs for three to six months and involves a number of site visits, workshops, and advisory sessions.

SafeWork NSW acting deputy executive director, Jodie Deakes, said the program also helped companies improve their productivity and competitiveness, in addition to tackling safety in the workplace.

“Mentors are some of the country’s leading health and safety professionals and they understand the work health and safety challenges mentees face on a daily basis,” she said.

“They can suggest innovative solutions to common safety, injury management and worker’s compensation issues.”

Deakes added that the program was also a good example of businesses working together to stay safe while simultaneously improving their bottom line.

“The Mentor Program encourages small businesses to think about how they can create a safety culture at their workplace while mentors have the opportunity to enhance their business’s reputation and profile.”