MEGATRANS2018 a resounding success

The inaugural MEGATRANS2018 exhibition and conferences, run in partnership with the Victorian Government, have proven to be a successful platform for leading businesses in the freight and logistics sector, surpassing expectations of many who attended.



MEGATRANS2018 attracted 9,604 attendees over the three days. This is a significant achievement for an inaugural event and delivered a quality and business-oriented event for the nation’s freight capital, establishing a strong platform for future events.



Breadth of exhibitors

The aim of the exhibition and conferences was to create a new concept for the freight industry, bringing together all aspects of the supply chain in one space providing a platform for attendees to explore solutions across different sectors. This objective was certainly achieved with a diverse and dynamic range of exhibitors on show delivering a unique event all in one place for the first time.



Price Model and venue

Event Organisers wanted to ensure that the inaugural event was priced competitively to allow as many businesses as possible to access this platform inside a world-class venue with complete environmental controls. The MCEC venue was given a resounding ‘thumbs up’ with exhibitor bump in, parking accessibility and overall delivering above expectations for exhibitor and visitor amenities alike.



Quality of Attendees

It was a clear focus for MEGATRANS2018 to deliver quality influencers and decision making attendees. Actively promoting the event to decision makers assured conversations were constructive and provided an atmosphere for genuine business-to-business leads and sales. Among the titles that were present during the exhibition were Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Director, Chairman, Country Manager, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Software Engineer, Fleet Manager, Head of Logistics, Purchasing & Logistics Manager, National Compliance Manager, Sales Director and Chief Operating Officer.



Industry Support - Conferences

A number of conferences were held in conjunction with MEGATRANS2018, showcasing the importance of industry collaboration. Industry support was broad, demonstrated by key partnerships with the Australian Logistics Council, Victorian Transport Association, Australian Road Transport Suppliers Association, Freight Trade Alliance, Australian Peak Shippers Association, International Cargo Handling Coordination Association, Civil Contractors Federation, Supply Chain and Logistics Association of Australia, National Transport Commission, Transport Certification Australia, and the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.



The conferences discussed the challenges that the industry will soon be facing, and how to adjust in the ever-changing environment of freight and logistics. Within the program was the Ministerial Breakfast, moderated by Peter Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of the Victorian Transport Association. The Hon. Luke Donnellan, Minister for Ports, Roads and Road Safety identified opportunities and investment within the industry, as well as future investment and projects that will impact on the freight task.



Positive Feedback

The sentiment on the show floor was constructive and positive from both attendees and exhibitors alike, particularly with reference to the quality of attendees with a strong focus on the number of logistics professionals present.



One of the most talked about features of MEGATRANS2018 was the Mercury Awards. It showcased the outstanding achievements of companies across the logistics supply chain and freight sectors. Hosted by Livinia Nixon, the night was filled with celebration of those who contributed to the success of the industry.



The Future of MEGATRANS

Australia’s warehousing and logistics industries will be worth $187 billion by 2021, according to a new study from market research firm Ken Research.



The future of MEGATRANS is exciting. The freight and logistics industry is set for sustained growth, reinforcing the need for future editions of the event. From our survey responses it is clear that MEGATRANS has realised a need in the logistics sector and the majority of the exhibitors have lodged their interest to return to exhibit in the future.



We are pleased to announce that MEGATRANS 2020 will be launched to build on the success of the 2018 event as we continue to bring the various sectors of the logistics market together to help grow the industry in the future.