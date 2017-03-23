Mechanical & electrical engineers top Austal’s job search

Global shipbuilder Austal, which is currently tendering for the Commonwealth of Australia’s Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) SEA 1180 program, is seeking expressions of interest from experienced candidates for jobs in Adelaide.

Austal has teamed with the third company, Fassmer and if this joint bid is successful, two of the OPVs will be built at the ASC facilities in Adelaide while the remainder will be completed in Western Australia.

In light of this, Austal is looking for candidates in a number of roles including mechanical systems engineers; electrical systems engineers; electrical engineers; project controls manager; project planners and subcontract co-ordinators.

The tender for the SEA 1180 project officially closes on 30 March 2017.