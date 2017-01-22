McCain to move into robotic cold storage facility

McCain Foods Australia has announced a new contract agreement with cold storage provider, NewCold as part of an ongoing effort to improve supply chain efficiencies.

NewCold’s first warehouse in Truganina, Melbourne will manage the storage and handling of McCain’s frozen products, as part of a 10-year agreement.

Construction has significantly advanced on the automated facility, which will consist of an integrated system combining automated, state-of-the-art pallet handling systems, using in-house warehouse and control software developed by parent Dutch cold storage innovator, NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics.

McCain Foods ANZ Supply Chain Director, Taso Kourou, stated that this facility upgrade would drastically improve logistics capabilities, meeting the needs of local and international customers, demanding improved efficiency from production to distribution of frozen products.