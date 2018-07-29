Matthews Australasia announces new head office relocation to accommodate sustained growth

Matthews Australasia, a leading family-owned product identification and inspection company, has announced it has moved into its new offices at 10 Lakeview Drive, Scoresby, Victoria to accommodate sustained company growth. The state-of-the-art facility including offices, warehouse and a distribution centre has been designed to provide maximum value to Matthews’ staff in addition to its broad network of suppliers and customers.

Mark Dingley, CEO of Matthews Australasia, said “The decision to expand our head office in Melbourne reflects our ongoing success over many years as well as our confidence in the future. This is an exciting time for Matthews and marks a huge milestone for the company, our employees and customers who will all benefit from the opportunities this expansion presents. Our new offices are an open, collaborative space, allowing for a better work environment for current and future staff and the opportunity for further business diversification and expansion.”

The building was designed by workplace specialists Peter Ryan Architects, whose Caribbean Park designs have been shortlisted for the 2018 annual Victorian Architecture Awards. Building materials and finishes were selected to enhance the use of natural light throughout both the office and warehouse areas.

The new space reflects Matthews’ focus upon delivering quality customer service, and has been designed to support efficiency for all departments. The building is located in Caribbean Gardens Business Park and provides easy access for staff as well as reduced transit times for supplier and customer freight.