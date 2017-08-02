Mareeba waste water treatment plant opens

A waste water treatment plant has officially opened in the Far North Queensland town of Mareeba.

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the almost $16 million upgrade had generated an estimated 45 jobs during construction Mareeba.

“This is the kind of infrastructure that this government’s Building our Regions program is all about,” he said.

“Our $1.5 million contribution has helped create jobs, provide critical infrastructure and improve liveability in and around Mareeba.”

The upgraded plant has boosted waste water capacity to provide for up to 12,500 people, allowing the town to grow through new residential and commercial developments.

It will also allow for future expansion to up to 16,500 people and reduce council’s operational costs.

The quality of effluent being released into Two Mile Creek has also been improved and the bio-solids will now be able to be utilised as fertiliser by local farmers.

Dr Lynham said under Building our Regions, the Mareeba area has benefitted from a total of $2.88 million for four projects generating more than 50 jobs, ranging from water and sewerage infrastructure to a causeway to improve flood resilience.

Statewide the Building our Regions program has allocated $225 million to 174 critical infrastructure projects from the Torres Strait to Eromanga in the far south-west, generating around 1760 jobs in regional communities across the state.