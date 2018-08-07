Manufacturing growth continues, albeit at slower pace

The Australian Industry Group Australian Performance of Manufacturing Index (Australian PMI) fell by 5.4 points to 52.0 points, indicating continuing but slower growth across the manufacturing sector in July (seasonally adjusted).

This PMI measures perceived changes in activity levels across Australia’s manufacturing sector from one month to the next. Readings above 50 indicate expansion in activity, with the distance from 50 indicating the strength of the increase.

“Infrastructure projects continue to support demand for manufacturing products, but rising energy costs and growing wage pressures are constraining activity. Many respondents noted an increase in wage rates from 1 July (including this year’s minimum wage increase of 3.5 per cent) that are pushing up their labour input costs,” Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.

The Australian PMI has indicated positive conditions (results above 50 points) for 22 consecutive months but has slowed since reaching a record high in March 2018.

Five of the eight manufacturing sub-sectors expanded in July (trend data), with expansions stronger in the larger sub-sectors of food and beverages (up 1.0 point to 60.3), petroleum, coal and chemical products (down 3.0 points to 56.9), non-metallic minerals (steady at 64.3) and machinery and equipment (down 1.1 points to 56.7).

Of the seven activity sub-indexes in the Australian PMI, three expanded, three were stable and one contracted in July.

The production sub-index indicated stable levels in July, falling by 8.6 points to 50.3 points.

The sales sub-index dropped by 15.7 points to 45.5 points in July, its lowest result since early 2016. This sub-index tends to be volatile around the end of each financial year.

The new orders sub-index fell by 6.5 points to 51.1 points in July. Ongoing but slower growth in new orders suggests further modest growth in the coming months. Respondents in the metal products sub-sector noted fewer new orders due to the end of financial year.

The employment sub-index dropped by 7.8 points to 50.3 points, indicating stable employment levels in July after one year of recovery. This signals that the recovery in manufacturing employment might be stalling. The ABS estimates that manufacturing employment reached 940,000 in May 2018, its highest level since August 2012 (trend).

The exports sub-index eased by 3.0 points to 49.9 points, indicating stable export levels. The exports sub-index has weakened over the past year, suggesting that recent buoyant conditions across the manufacturing sector have been driven more by domestic demand.

The deliveries sub-index eased by 1.0 points to 57.0 points in July. This indicated a slower, but still buoyant expansion of supplies being ordered to meet forward production needs.

The stocks sub-index increased by 4.2 points to 54.7 points, indicating a rebuilding in manufacturers’ inventories in July.

Capacity utilisation rose to 79.8% of available capacity in July. This is above this indicator’s long-run average of 73.2% and suggests more businesses have low spare capacity.