Manufacturers on show at Hall of Fame Awards

Victorian businesses and individuals driving the manufacturing industry have won big at the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards on May 14 at the Peninsula in Docklands.

The inaugural Leader and Innovative Product Development and Commercialisation award was presented to Air Radiators for the, and to Holden Special Vehicles, who received the award for Leader in Global Supply Chain Partnerships.

“The Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards highlight the strength and competitiveness of Victoria’s manufacturing industry and I want to congratulate all our outstanding winners and finalists,” said Martin Pakula, Minister for Jobs, Innovation, and Trade.

For excellence in leadership and innovation in the manufacturing industry, Rochelle Avinu of Leica Biosystems was awarded Woman Manufacturer of the Year award, and Nicholas Orchowski from RUAG Australia received the award for Young Manufacturer of the Year.

Geoffrey Bell was inducted into the Hall of Fame Honour Roll, in recognition of the evolution and growth of A.W. Bell. Established in 1952, the company now employs more than 100 people and provides unique and one-off metal parts and prototypes for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Other award winners from the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards includes:

Company Induction Award: RUAG Australia

Manufacturer of the Year, Small Business Award: Columbia Australia

Manufacturer of the Year, Medium Business Award: Safetech

Manufacturer of the Year, Large Business Award: Dulux Australia

Leader in Workforce Skills Development Award: Barker Trailers

Leader in Industry 4.0 Award: Robert Bosch Australia

Victoria’s manufacturing industry contributes more than$30 billion to the Victorian economy annually. The industry employs more than 270,000 people and competes globally with $19.6 billion annual exports in 2017 – 18.

“Our manufacturing industry is one of Victoria’s greatest strengths and successfully exports, invests, and contributes to our thriving economy,” Pakula said.