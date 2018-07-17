Making Western Sydney Greater 2018 survey released

National accounting firm William Buck, in partnership with St. George, the Western Sydney University and Western Sydney Business Connection, have launched the latest edition of the Making Western Sydney Greater 2018 Survey.

This initiative is a collaborative project between the four organisations to identify the important issues and priorities for businesses in the Western Sydney region. The organisers use the insight collected from the survey to produce a report and coordinate a number of activities in the region.

In this latest edition, the survey focuses on the benefits and obstacles of a strong digital marketing strategy, the impact of better connectivity and new transport networks, and take a look at the growth and employment outlook for businesses in Western Sydney.

Over the next decade, Western Sydney is expected to have an additional one million residents living in the region. The plans to create a city with better accessibility with new transport networks will have a big impact on local businesses.

Last year, 86 per cent of Western Sydney businesses had plans to grow their business with a projected growth rate of 15 per cent.

The 2017 survey report also showed that 88 per cent of manufacturers believed automation would lead to increased productivity and cost efficiencies.

All Western Sydney business owners and managers are encouraged to take part in the survey.

Participants who take the survey before 8 August, go in the draw to win 2 tickets to the 2018 Bledisloe Cup and watch the ultimate Trans-Tasman rivalry at ANZ Stadium.

To participate in the survey, click here.

If you have any questions, please contact nswmarketing@williambuck.com.