Major manufacturers work with Vic gov and unions to keep jobs safe

Alstom and Bombardier have collaborated with the Victorian state government and unions to retain highly skilled manufacturing staff in Ballarat.

The majority of Alstom’s permanent manufacturing staff/train builders will be redeployed to work on the VLocity train maintenance program at Bombardier’s Ballarat factory while work continues on the X’Trapolis 2.0 design. It is also understood that the workers who are not redeployed will continue working on other rolling stock projects at Alstom.

“We’re helping keep these highly-skilled manufacturing jobs in Ballarat – giving certainty to workers and their families,” said Minister for Public Transport Melissa Horne.

“Alstom workers will gain new experience and skills carrying out vital maintenance on our VLocity fleet – helping to keep services moving across regional Victoria,” Horne added.

The deal between Alstom, Bombardier, V/Line and unions provides certainty for workers and their families and keeps important, highly skilled manufacturing and maintenance jobs in Ballarat.

Alstom workers will keep their existing entitlements and the Victorian government will work closely with them to ensure they have the necessary training and development to undertake the new train maintenance work.

The deal will also benefit regional passengers by speeding up planned maintenance work on the constantly expanding VLocity fleet.

As part of the government’s ongoing support of local manufacturing, $12 million will be provided to Alstom to enable the company to continue the next phase of design work for the X’Trapolis 2.0.