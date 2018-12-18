Mainfreight opens regional hub in Queensland

Mainfreight has expanded its reach in regional Australia with the opening of a new branch in Toowoomba.

“Toowoomba is a booming regional centre located 125 kilometres west of Brisbane, Queensland,” Mainfreight said in a statement.

“Agriculture and manufacturing industries are a strategic driver of economic growth in the Toowoomba region. Toowoomba exports around 70 per cent of its manufacturing and agriculture output. The majority of it goes to the Australian market, but there is a growing demand from international markets.”

According to Mainfreight, local industries rely on the distribution of product to meet growing demand from domestic and overseas markets, and its new facility in Toowoomba will bolster the logistics company’s local and global network of purpose-built facilities.

Services available at Mainfreight’s Toowoomba site include: forkliftable B2B freight; day definite express servives to and from any postcode in Australia; full truck loads; dangerous goods transportation (Chemcouriers); intra and interstate freight; and online track and trace visibility.

“Our linehaul units move freight into the new depot daily and our Toowoomba owner drivers are picking up and delivering freight throughout the region including Dalby. Warwick and Kingaroy,” said Mainfreight.