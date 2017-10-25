Mainfreight expands Australian network

Transport and logistics company Mainfreight is developing its regional network in Australia, opening new branches in Bendigo, Victoria; and Toowoomba, Queensland.

“Our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service across all areas of the supply chain has seen our investment in our network and facilities continue to increase,” the company said in a statement.

“Over the last three years we have completed over a dozen significant building projects in Australia’s capital cities both in our domestic and international businesses.

“Further development is now taking place in other major cities – these investments are designed to optimise productivity and increase service levels for our customers.”

Mainfreight has projected that its new facility under construction in Newcastle, New South Wales, is due to be completed by early 2018. The 5,800m2 facility with 4,200m² of raised dock will reportedly allow loaders to have better line-of-sight when loading goods. The site will also include four rear loading docks and 7,200m² hardstand.

Mainfreight has also commented on its site extension in Albury, New South Wales.

“We originally moved into this depot in 2012 and the last five years have seen our team and operations expand so much that we are now increasing the site by over 50 per cent.

“Completed in August 2017, the extension includes 1,000m² of hardstand and provides excellent access for B-doubles and other large vehicles.”