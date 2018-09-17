Magnis to help develop batteries for Singapore’s first hypercar

Lithium-ion battery cells technology company, Magnis, has signed an agreement with Singapore-based electric hypercar manufacturer, Dendrobium, for development and production of lithium-ion batteries for EVs (electric vehicles) and PHEVs (plug-in hybrid vehicles).

The Dendrobium D-1 electric hypercar, originally debuted at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, has been developed by Singapore electric mobility company Vanda Electrics and Williams Advanced Engineering, part of the Williams Formula1 Group. It is the first hypercar to come out of Singapore.

Magnis today announced signing a four party development agreement with Dendrobium Automotive Limited, Dendrobium Advanced Technologies Limited and Charge CCCV LLC (C4V) to produce high performing batteries including semi-solid batteries forDendrobium D-1.

A lithium-ion battery technology company, Magnis is also part of the consortium that has proposed building a 15Gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Townsville, Queensland. Magnis recently acquired a 10 per cent share in C4V – a US-based intellectual property company with patented discoveries in lithium-ion battery composition and manufacture.

Under the new agreement, a working group has been created to develop and produce high performance batteries using technology developed by Magnis and C4V.

Magnis’ lithium-ion battery technology covers both cathode and anode. The company claims that its technology can create significant cost reduction without sacrificing voltage, capacity or cell energy.

The new working group will be working together on battery packaging solutions, battery hybrid systems, battery management software, battery performance testing and battery development materials.

The working group will focus on developing C4V’s Generation II and semi-solid battery technologies for Dendrobium Automotive Limited.

Dendrobium CEO Nigel Gordon-Stewart said he was impressed by the performance of the batteries produced by Magnis and C4V.

“Dendrobium will be producing high performance vehicles and electric drivetrain solutions for third parties so today’s agreement is impressive and a great step forwards for us. We are blown away by the battery performance that Magnis and C4V can produce and we look forward to working together to produce high performing quality batteries setting the bar for future EVs and PHEVs,” he said.

C4V President Shailesh Uperti said the agreement would help develop next generation products for the EV market.

“This agreement demonstrates how electrochemists, scientists, engineers, mining and automotive experts need to work together as a team to develop next generation products for the rapidly evolving Ev market. C4V is very excited to collaborate with one of the finest multidisciplinary team members through this agreement,” he said.