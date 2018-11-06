Maersk becomes first container shipping company to launch instant booking confirmation

Maersk has introduced instant booking confirmation so customers can now complete their bookings within seconds compared to previous waiting times of up to two hours.

According to the company, eliminating this delay is a top priority for Maersk as the delay triggers uncertainty and extra workloads in managing supply chains for the customers.

“We are now making it as easy for our customers to book a container as booking a flight ticket. Instant booking confirmation makes it faster, easier and simpler for our customers to interact with Maersk. It is a milestone for the entire industry and a concrete example of how we are bringing our strategy to life when we improve the customer experience through seamless digital offerings,” Vincent Clerc, Chief Commercial Officer, A.P. Moller – Maersk said.

With the new solution, customers get visibility of sailing options with available vessel space, a list of depots with empty containers to choose from and a choice of relevant value adding services. More importantly – they get certainty that a booking will not be cancelled at a later stage.

Due to e.g. lack of vessel space or equipment availability, around 10% of bookings placed in Maersk’s systems were previously either rejected or confirmed for an alternative sailing, often spurring customers to follow up with questions and requests for changes. Such follow-up inquiries have accounted for 15% of all Maersk customer service calls and chats – and close to 200.000 emails every month.