Loscam opens pallet repair facility in Brisbane

Pallet equipment pooling company Loscam has opened its new Brisbane Pallet Repair facility, located in the new Richlands industrial park.

More than 120 dignitaries, customers, suppliers, executive team members and many of the ANZ regional team gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, also celebrating the fact that the opening of the facility has coincided with the company’s 75th anniversary.

“It was a day which signified China Merchants Loscam’s continuous strategic focus on growth in the region,” the company said in a statement. “This new facility allows significant expansion of repair and storage capacity for the state and is complimented with brand new machinery.

“This investment is critical in ensuring Loscam’s continued support to the expanding local customer base and to meet the growing expectations around quality and product diversity.”

Daniel Bunnett, Executive Vice President, Loscam – Australia and New Zealand, stated his appreciation for the team’s contribution and the support of parent company China Merchants Group (CMG).

“There is an enormous amount of work which goes into driving a Greenfield site development,” he said. “The effort from the local team in driving the market-share gain and then leading this development has been first rate. I would also like to acknowledge our parent company in China Merchants Group who continues to invest in the long-term strategic future for the region.”

Linda Tsui, Executive Vice President – Finance, Loscam, delivered a speech on behalf of Zhao Huxiang, Loscam Chairman and Vice Chairman, CMG.

“This new Richlands facility is further strong evidence of China Merchants’ ongoing support to Loscam,” she said.

“Another example of our commitment to take a new lead and give it a new definition to the logistic industry in the Australian market place. It is not only to better serve, but to offer a brand new experience.”

Guests were given a tour of the new repair line and facility and its automation and significant safety initiatives.