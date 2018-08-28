Logistics and transport industry comments on AusPol

The Australian Trucking Association (ATA) and the Australian Logistics Council (ALC) have commented on the recent Liberal leadership change and ministerial reshuffle.

The ATA has welcomed the new Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, and commented that he understands the trucking industry.

“With a group of trucking industry leaders, I caught up with Scott Morrison just last week. Prime Minister Morrison understands the trucking industry and its vital role in the Australian economy. On behalf of the ATA, I want to congratulate Mr Morrison on his election. He’ll be a great prime minister,” Geff Crouch, Chair, ATA said.

Cabinet reshuffle

The recent cabinet changes relevant to the logistics industry are as follows:

Josh Frydenberg becomes treasurer.

becomes treasurer. Nationals’ leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack retains Infrastructure and Transport.

retains Infrastructure and Transport. Alan Tudge becomes the Minster for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population, replacing Paul Fletcher who was Minister for Urban Infrastructure and Cities.

becomes the Minster for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population, replacing who was Minister for Urban Infrastructure and Cities. Simon Birmingham becomes Trade Minister, replacing Steven Ciobo who takes over Defence Industry.

becomes Trade Minister, replacing who takes over Defence Industry. Kelly O’Dwyer becomes the Minister for Jobs and Industrial Relations.

Announced as part of Scott Morrison’s revamped cabinet, Alan Tudge, among other duties, will be responsible for “congestion busting” said the Prime Minister.

The ALC has welcomed this inclusion of population policy under the watch of Alan Tudge, the new Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population.

The ALC thanked Paul Fletcher, the outgoing Minister for Urban Infrastructure and Cities acknowledging his cooperation with the freight logistics industry and called on his replacement to continue the momentum seen in key policy reforms.

The ATA has also welcomed the recently announced transport ministers.

Geoff Crouch, ATA Chair said the continued leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in the transport portfolio was welcomed as he had displayed a commitment and understanding to the importance of the trucking industry.

He also congratulated Alan Tudge, the new Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population and Scott Buchholz, the new Assistant Minister for Roads and Transport.

“The appointment of a former road transport operator, Mr Buchholz MP, sends a strong message about the importance of road transport,” said Crouch.

“The ATA would also like to thank the outgoing Minister for Urban Infrastructure and Cities, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, for his commitment to engaging with industry and we wish him well in his new role.”