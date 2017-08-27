Lockheed Martin celebrates R&D milestone for Australian defence industry

Lockheed Martin has celebrated the first anniversary since launching its Science, Technology, Engineering Leadership, Research Laboratory (STELaRLab), in Melbourne.

STELaRLab is the first research and development (R&D) facility established by the US defence prime outside the States, and will be the company’s national R&D operations centre in Australia.

“Lockheed Martin selected Australia because of our significant capabilities in research and development,” said defence industry minister Christopher Pyne.

“Defence has a long-standing relationship with Lockheed Martin and in that time the company has demonstrated a high level of commitment to work with Defence on building new capability.

The decision to place DST Groups Dr Tony Lindsay as head of the STELaRLab was described as “a credit to Australia’s international scientific leadership” by Pyne.

The rpoject has been exploring autonomy, robotics, and command, control, communications, computing, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR).

It is also partnering with universities to support PhD projects under the Australian Post Graduate award program.

Minister Pyne said the STELaRLab is a valued addition to Australia’s R&D capability and Defence welcomes opportunities for joint research with the laboratory.

“I wish the laboratory success in its research endeavours for defence and look forward to its future contributions to the Defence Innovation System,” Pyne added.

The Defence Innovation System consists of the Defence Innovation Hub and the Next Generation Technologies Fun as the two core initiatives outlined in the Government’s Defence Industry Policy Statement.

These two signature innovation research and development programs, together with the Centre for Defence Industry Capability, deliver on the Government‘s $1.6 billion commitment to grow Australia’s defence industry and innovation sector.