Lockheed Martin Australia awards White Paper contracts to Australian industry

Lockheed Martin Australia has awarded eight contracts to Australian industry and academic organisations for a combined value of $600,000, to author White Papers on the development of novel and emerging advanced technologies in support of Australia’s Attack Class Submarine combat system.

This is the second cycle of research and development (R&D), which is funded under the Future Submarine Combat System Integrator Program.

The R&D Program is based on an on-going nine-month cyclic process funded by the Commonwealth and administered under the Lockheed Martin Australia contract. Each R&D Cycle consists of proposals from industry and academia against a set of published R&D topics.

After a competitive review and assessment of proposal responses, down-selected responses are awarded a contract to fund further development of a white paper. Upon completion of the white papers, further contracts may be awarded to selected respondents for Ongoing Capability Research.

The combat system R&D Program features a continuous process to build ongoing Australian combat system R&D capabilities that have been scaled to meet the long-term needs and developing future capability and technology for the Australian Submarine Force. The program includes a defined approach for transition of successful R&D outcomes into the evolving Attack class combat system baseline configurations. To date, two R&D cycles are currently underway with a third cycle commencing later this month.

Joe North, chief executive Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand, said Lockheed Martin Australia looked forward to working with the successful organisations to develop and deliver world-class innovative technologies for Australia’s Attack Class submarines.

“The Attack Class Submarine Program represents a long-term, multimillion-dollar investment in the future defence and security of our nation. Today’s announcement is another step towards ensuring Australia has the technology and skills to deliver and maintain a regionally superior submarine fleet”.

”Lockheed Martin Australia, in concert with the Department of Defence is proud to be creating genuine R&D opportunities for industry and academia to develop enhanced and innovative combat system capabilities,” North said.

Industry partner and managing director, Steve Barlow, Managing Director Airspeed is pleased to be working on the R&D component of the program in support of Lockheed Martin Australia and the Commonwealth following his company’s award of a contract under the second R&D cycle.

“The Airspeed team is excited by this opportunity to deliver a paper on the suitability and benefits of advanced materials for the Attack Class combat system. We are delighted to be working with Lockheed Martin Australia in a collaborative environment with the potential to provide real world outcomes for the program,” Barlow said.

The first cycle of R&D contracts in March 2019 saw more than $900,000 allocated to industry and academic institutions for White Paper development. These Cycle 1 White Papers are currently being assessed for suitability for the competitive award of contracts for longer term Ongoing Capability Research.

A total of 54 responses were received for the R&D Cycle 2 topics, and this reflected a 20 per cent increase in responses over Cycle 1. The level of interest in the Program and Cycle 2 responses showed wider participation from all Australian states and territories and featured strong growth in participation by academia.

Requests for the following topics under Cycle 2 projects were sought and the organisations that have been successful for the award of contracts of $75,000 each are shown against each topic: