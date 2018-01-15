Littleproud to visit India to discuss agricultural tariffs

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, David Littleproud, will visit India, where he will make representations to the Indian Government around tariffs on chickpeas and lentils.

Tariffs on Australian chickpeas and lentils entering India from Australia were raised without notice from 0 to 30 per cent, with immediate effect, on December 21.

Speaking from the GrainCorp terminal in Geelong this afternoon as part of his first Victorian visit as Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Minister Littleproud said he’d take the concerns of Australian growers to the Indian Government.

“Australia hugely appreciates its good relationship with India,” Minister Littleproud said.

“India is the world’s second largest population and is our fifth-largest export market, worth $3.1 billion in agriculture exports in 2016-17. India takes $1.1 billion worth of our chickpeas and another $195 million worth of our lentils.

“Whist we recognise India is within its rights under the WTO to raise its tariffs, it makes life extremely tough for farmers when the returns change after a crop is planted.

“Growers need certainty to make decisions which affect their lives.”

Minister Littleproud said he aimed to build on the good work of Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Steven Ciobo.

Pulses Australia estimates 83,000 tonnes of chickpeas worth $58 million is currently at sea destined for India.