Lithium Australia to tap into Europe’s electric car market

Lithium Australia has announced plans to bolster the electric car industry by signing a joint venture with a German mining explorer.

The company will farm into a joint venture at Sadisdorf, in southeast Germany, in partnership with Tin International AG.

It is hoped the large mine site will provide economic contributions from lithium, tin and tungsten.

“Our previous testing demonstrates that SiLeach can unlock the potential of Sadisdorf as a true polymetallic operation, recovering lithium from the residues of conventional tin concentration processes,” said Lithium Australia managing director Adrian Griffin.

“The size of the Sadisdorf resource is already significant, with the potential to feed a 25,000 tonnes per annum lithium carbonate plant for 10 years.”

The demand for lithium is forecast to grow as an important commodity for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle market.

“We are in the backyard of the most rapidly expanding consumption of lithium outside China, with most European vehicle manufacturers announcing their plans to go electric,” Griffin said.

“The synergies are obvious, and at Lithium Australia we are well placed to take advantage of that expanding market.”