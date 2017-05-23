Linfox opens fulfilment facility

Linfox CEO Annette Carey has revealed that the logistics group is looking to venture into e-commerce packaging, having established a fulfilment business in Sydney to package and distribute online purchases.

Linfox has started providing packaging and distribution services for smaller businesses that sell online, including two consumer technology groups.

“Our research showed that Australian businesses have been under-investing in the fulfilment part of their commerce solutions,” Carey told The Australian Financial Review.

Linfox reportedly wants to “bridge the gap” between online retailers and customers. “This is a way for them to get direct access to their customers and control the whole experience,” Carey added.

She notes that the Sydney fulfilment project has started small, but it will in future expand to service several retail sectors. “We really think there is an opportunity in areas like consumer health, healthcare, tech care, consumer electronics and even defence logistics,” she said.

Carey said that Linfox has been in talks with Amazon with a view to the logistics group providing services and warehousing for the e-Commerce company when it arrives in Australia, but no agreements have been reached.