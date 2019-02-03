Linfox completes acquisition of Aurizon intermodal business

Linfox has announced the successful commencement of the former Aurizon Queensland Intermodal business (QIB), offering a new logistics option for businesses operating in Far North Queensland.

The first Linfox-managed train departed Brisbane for Mackay this morning loaded with consumer goods, industrial products and produce.

“Linfox has secured the continued employment of almost 200 former Aurizon employees along with supporting suppliers and businesses to ensure service continuity for our customers. A recruitment campaign has also begun, with new jobs advertised to allow us to expand on the existing services. The acquisition is the culmination of two decades of effort by Linfox to expand its rail network in Far North Queensland and allow us to actively leverage our assets to better service our interstate customer base as well,” Mark Mazurek, CEO, Linfox said.

Linfox’s expansion of its intermodal operation in Queensland follows the successful acquisition of Aurizon’s QIB, incorporating the transfer of employees, freight forwarding, pick-up and delivery assets as well as rail wagons to Linfox.