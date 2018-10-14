Linfox acquires Aurizon Intermodal business

Linfox has reached an agreement with Aurizon Holdings Limited to purchase the company’s Queensland Intermodal business (QIB).

The agreement is subject to the lifting of an interlocutory injunction on Aurizon, which will increase the size of Linfox’s intermodal rail capability and includes:

Linfox having access to all necessary QIB freight depots in Queensland including access to the Acacia Ridge Terminal;

Trucks, trailers, rail wagons for intermodal containers and heavy lift assets;

Transfer of existing customer contracts to Linfox; and

Transfer of approximately 190 existing Aurizon employees into the Linfox team.

Under a separate 10-year commercial contract, Aurizon’s Bulk business will also provide rail linehaul services and some terminal services to Linfox using Aurizon locomotives.

“Linfox is proud to be making another strategic investment in Australia. This significant acquisition will strengthen the Linfox network and increase competition in the Queensland logistics market. It will also bring certainty to Aurizon staff, regional communities and customers that would have been impacted if the Aurizon QIB business had closed,” Linfox Executive Chairman, Peter Fox said.

“This deal provides a new and compelling logistics option for businesses operating into and out of Northern Queensland. We understand the strategic importance of this region and the entry of Linfox with our safe, secure and compliant logistics services will unlock significant value for our current and future customers,” CEO Linfox Logistics, Mark Mazurek said.