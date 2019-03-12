LINAK announces online 3D Configurator

Introducing the LINAK online 3D-configurator, designed to help customers increase their efficiency in the design phase of their applications. By shortening the time spent on implementing LINAK solutions, the configurator currently allows easy customisation of the LA36 model.

It is now possible to customise your LINAK actuator model to match your exact needs, and directly download a data sheet for your specified product. Designed by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the 3D-configurator on the LINAK website aims to help our customers shorten the time spent implementing our solutions into industrial machinery during the design phase. This level of customisation will assist design engineers when deciding exactly what LINAK product to use. A number of parameters, such as stroke length, back fixtures or piston rod eyes, can be entered and changed until the designer has the right specifications.

