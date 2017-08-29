Last Toyota Aurion rolls off the line

Last week, Toyota Australia reported that its last Toyota Aurion has rolled off the line at Toyota Australia’s Altona manufacturing base after 11 years, racking up over 110,000 sales domestically, as well as 70,000 that were built for the export market.

It was Toyota’s answer to the big-Aussie V6 family sedan that broke cover at the 2006 Melbourne International Motorshow, and succeeded the Avalon as Toyota’s largest family sedan.

At the time it featured the most advanced and powerful engine ever offered in a Toyota vehicle in Australia – a new 3.5-litre Quad Cam V6 developing 200kW of power at 6200rpm and 336Nm of torque at 4700rpm on regular unleaded petrol.

Current Toyota Australia design chief Nick Hogios was at the centre of the design, further adding to the car’s Aussie-built, Aussie designed credentials.

Melbourne-based Chadstone Toyota Dealer Principal, Graeme Ward, was welcomed to Altona to take delivery of the final Toyota Aurion – high-grade white Presara – meeting with the team who built the final car.

Despite the departure of the Aurion from Toyota’s local line-up, Australian buyers looking for a six-cylinder V6 can rejoice as that engine configuration is confirmed in the line-up of the all-new Toyota Camry featuring an advanced direct-injection system paired with an automatic eight-speed gearbox set for release later in November.

In line with what was previously confirmed, the final Aurions rolled off the line this month, with Camry Hybrid vehicles to follow in September and Camry Petrol vehicles in October.

Toyota will officially cease local manufacturing on October 3, two weeks before Holden also closes shop.