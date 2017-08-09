Last chance for Zenith Awards’ tickets

The gala night for the process and control engineering industry is fast approaching and there are limited tickets still available. Held at the prestigious Doltone House in Hyde Park, the Zenith Awards highlight the best innovations and projects in the past year.

Every year there is a keynote speaker who offers an excellent insight into the industry and this year is no exception.

Keynote speaker Salah Sukkarieh is the Professor of Robotics and Intelligent Systems at the University of Sydney. He is an international expert in the research, development and commercialisation of field robotic systems. He has led a number of robotics and intelligent systems R&D projects in logistics, commercial aviation, aerospace, education, environment monitoring, agriculture and mining.

