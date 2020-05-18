L3Harris Australia seeks EOIs from SMEs on manufacturing capability

L3Harris Australia is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from Australian small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a range of capabilities within the design, manufacture and integration of high-end electronics components, sub-systems and associated technologies.

The recent announcement is part of the company’s ongoing supply assurance program for potential inclusion into their global supply chain.

The expression of interest is aimed at identifying both new and emerging technology that could enhance current and future development paths of products, in addition to seeking local suppliers of components for inclusion in systems for use in the global market.

Businesses that can demonstrate some or all of the capabilities sought within the EOI will be approached directly by L3Harris for further discussions.

It may require entry into non-disclosure agreements or export control agreements as necessary to fully develop the understanding of the potential benefit of each business’ key capabilities.

L3Harris Technologies is a global aerospace and defence technology company that provides end-to-end solutions to meet customers’ mission-critical needs.

The company provides technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.