Kuehne + Nagel rolls out AI platform for shipments in Asia Pacific

Kuehne + Nagel has launched its AI-enabled digital freight platform etrucKNow in Asia Pacific.

Bridging the supply and demand of overland logistics via a digital marketplace, etrucKNow introduces a faster way for customers to book trucks and an easier way for carriers to unlock business opportunities.

Launching first in Thailand, a market where the road freight industry is projected to grow to a market size of over USD 31 billion by 2023, the technology-led platform will eventually be rolled out across 2019 and 2020 to India, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia.

With etrucKNow, shippers get access to a simplified quotation and comparison process. Once shipment details are provided, an AI-enabled engine streamlines and automates the quotation comparison process by validating multiple data points and presents the customer with the most competitive quotation. Customers will enjoy additional savings through promotion codes which will be made available during the launch period.

“etrucKNow.com is an easy-to-use web application designed and developed based on customers’ needs and market trends. We are very excited to be able to shape the future of the overland business here in Asia,” Chellan Ganesan, Vice President of Overland for Kuehne + Nagel South Asia Pacific says.