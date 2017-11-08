KPMG acquires engineering startup

KPMG Australia announced has acquired Relken Engineering. From capital investment strategies to predictive analytics on critical equipment, Relken Engineering helps clients increase the productivity of physical assets and infrastructure, and reduce total cost of ownership. Its team of 41 specialists has joined KPMG, expanding the firm’s asset management and engineering advisory practice to more than 300 professionals nationally.

Announcing the deal, KPMG Australia CEO, Gary Wingrove said: “We’re delighted to welcome Relken’s dynamic team to KPMG. Relken gives us greater scale and diversification in asset management and engineering advisory. It deepens our defence engineering capabilities and broadens our expertise into power and water, rail and energy and natural resources. It complements other engineering capabilities acquired over last three years – namely mining services group Momentum Partners, and SGA property and environmental consultancy,” he said.

Relken’s innovative approach to data-informed decision making has led to an expanding portfolio of clients spanning the maritime, aviation, land, communication, nuclear, water and power industries.

New partner, Andrew O’Connor commented: “We combine our strategic asset management expertise with our modelling and predictive analytics to help our clients make informed decisions for their assets now, and into the future. With every job we must turn engineering and data analysis into a ‘wow factor’ for clients – realising how their assets are performing and the range of options available to save costs and improve performance.”

“We’re incredibly excited about joining KPMG. Not only will our analytics further evolve by tapping into the firm’s AI and emerging technology expertise, but our certified asset management assessors will plug right into KPMG’s already mature systems engineering, program management, and commercial and risk advisory to bring a ‘cradle to grave’ asset solution for clients,” he added.

The Relken team will be part of KPMG’s Management Consulting business, led by Ian Hancock: “Last financial year we saw a $150 billion marketplace for new infrastructure in Australia[i], and we expect that will continue with large capital programs and smart cities key items on Australia’s productivity agenda.”

“KPMG is extremely well positioned as a large infrastructure and asset management advisory firm. While our anchor market in this space has been defence, this acquisition allows us to enter emerging markets such as water, power and transport.”

“Capital intensive businesses in public and private sectors are operating in environments where it is increasingly challenging to balance cost, risk, safety and business performance. Our clients want multi-disciplinary support that brings business silos together to achieve their goals.”