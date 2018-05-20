Kokam deploy largest lithium ion battery

Kokam has announced that it has successfully installed the largest lithium ion battery deployed for industrial application in Australia for Alinta Energy. The ESS features Kokam’s high power Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide battery technology, and is being used to improve the performance of an islanded high voltage network, which supplies power to major iron ore producers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
The new 30-megawatt (MW) system Energy Storage System features Kokam’s high power Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide battery technology, and:
- Is being used in conjunction with an existing 178 MW open cycle gas turbine, creating a hybrid natural gas/battery storage system that, along with a 220 kV high voltage power transmission system and high voltage substations, forms an islanded microgrid used to power iron ore mines in Western Australia.
- Will improve the reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of the islanded microgrid.
- Demonstrates how high power battery technologies, such as Kokam’s Ultra High Power Lithium-ion NMC battery technology, meeting growing market demand for the high-power output needed for spinning reserve, ancillary services, mining, off-shore drilling and other industrial and utility energy storage applications.