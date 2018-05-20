Kokam deploy largest lithium ion battery

Kokam has announced that it has successfully installed the largest lithium ion battery deployed for industrial application in Australia for Alinta Energy. The ESS features Kokam’s high power Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide battery technology, and is being used to improve the performance of an islanded high voltage network, which supplies power to major iron ore producers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The new 30-megawatt (MW) system Energy Storage System features Kokam’s high power Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide battery technology, and: