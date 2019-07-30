Kairos makes gold nugget discovery in Pilbara

Kairos Minerals has recovered 223 gold nuggets totalling 656 grams (12.1 ounces) of gold from a newly identified area at the Croydon project in the Pilbara.

The area is two kilometres south of an initial nugget patch discovered in 2018 and covers an area of 700 metres by 200 metres.

Nuggets found in the region range in weight from 0.5 grams to 17 grams, and display both flattened ‘watermelon seed’ shapes with pitted texture, as well as rounded and irregular forms.

Kairos commenced field exploration at the Croydon project in May to follow up the results generated by recent stream sediment programs and the six nugget patches discovered last year.

The company has upgraded 20 kilometres of existing access tracks and also constructed five kilometres of new 4WD access tracks to facilitate ground-based exploration at the project.

Kairos chairman Terry Topping said the exploration field season in the Pilbara was off to a great start with the breakthrough.

“This is the first time that we have found intact gold nuggets hosted directly in rock on our tenements – a really exciting development,” he said.

“Field exploration activities are continuing with sampling, mapping and metal detecting, and we are looking forward to reporting further results as they come to hand.”

The conglomerate horizon in the region occurs at surface and is therefore easily accessible from the perspective of metal detecting and potential future sampling and trial mining.