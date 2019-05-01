Jobs the key focus for food trade mission to Hong Kong and Chongqing

Queensland Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner, will lead a delegation of 18 food businesses to Hong Kong and Chongqing next week.

Furner said it was an important opportunity to explore and expand opportunities to export delicious Queensland food products to Chinese markets.

“This trade mission has one objective and one objective only, and that is to grow Queensland jobs by expanding export market opportunities for these businesses,” Furner said.

Furner said a key event on the Hong Kong leg of this trade mission will be HOFEX, Asia’s leading food and hospitality trade show.

In Chongqing, the delegation will attend the official opening of the Chongqing-Australia Trade and Economic Forum.

“This trade mission is a massive opportunity for the Queensland food and beverage businesses who will take part,” Furner said.

“We will have Game Meat Processing from Ipswich, Ballistic Beer Co from Brisbane, Gotzinger Smallgoods from Yatala, Proteco Oil from Kingaroy, Human Bean from Goondiwindi and Brisbane Valley Protein from the Scenic Rim, just to name a few.”

Queensland’s total good exports reached more than $80 billion in the 12 months to November. This included significant exports from Queensland’s $5.3 billion beef industry.