Jobs boost for automotive workers in Victoria

Water cooling and heating specialist Rinnai Australia has officially opened a new facility in Braeside – creating an extra 160 manufacturing jobs and opportunities for former automotive workers.

The site, which includes a research and development centre of excellence, will produce gas and electric hot water systems, air conditioning systems and solar renewable products.

“These are truly exciting times for Rinnai, our channel partners and the Australian market as we increase our ability to deliver new and exciting products through local expertise and manufacturing capability,” said Rinnai Australia managing director Greg Ellis.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Industry and Employment minister Wade Noonan visited the site following state investment of $90 million towards priority industries including manufacturing.

According to a report by the Melbourne Leader, the Victorian budget will “target the best investors and innovators around the world and bring them to Victoria”.