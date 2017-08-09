Job opportunities and reskilling to support Victoria’s booming rail industry

In a press statement, the state government of Victoria has announced that it is giving young people and those reskilling from other sectors experience and opportunities in Victoria’s booming rail industry. On Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews and Minister for Public Transport Jacinta Allan met the first intake of signalling cadets at the Newport Rail Academy.

The nine cadets will get vital, on-the-job training while working on the Metro Tunnel and Level Crossing Removal Project – boosting their skills and experience while building the biggest transport projects in Victoria’s history.

Andrews said, “Our massive pipeline of major projects is creating jobs and a better transport system for Victoria.

“This isn’t just about running more trains, more often – it’s about giving young people and those reskilling from other sectors a head start in their new career.”

The statement said that over the next two years more than 150 cadets will be recruited to help address the skills gap in railway signal engineering.

It also said that there will be a high demand in Victoria’s rapidly growing rail industry, with the Labor Government’s record investment in the Metro Tunnel, level crossing removals and other major transport projects creating tens-of-thousands of jobs across the state.

Increasing the number of qualified signalling experts is critical to the delivery of these huge projects, which will boost safety, slash congestion and create room to run more trains, more often.