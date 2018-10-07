Introducing the LA33 – A mid-range powerhouse

LINAK electric linear actuators are used by manufacturers throughout Australia for the operation of adjustable applications within the farming, mobile agriculture or industrial automation sector. The family of current LINAK TECHLINE actuators include the LA14, LA25, LA35, LA36 and LA37 now LINAK introduce a new mid-range “family” member that completes the portfolio.

The LA33 is is a mid-range powerhouse built on 35 years of specialised knowledge accumulated at LINAK. It combines a compact design with powerful performance and is a perfect fit where stroke and speed are important.

Features and Options:

With thrusts up to 5000N, strokes up to 1m and speeds between 6-35mm/s, the LA33 shares a lot of the same features of the robust actuators in the TECHLINE family. Internal control options include a standard motor with position control through analogue or digital feedback, integrated controller with adjustable speed and stroke control and IC Parallel for synchronisation of up to 8 actuators.

LINAK actuators are thoroughly tested and, alike to other LINAK products, are rated to IP66/IP69K making it able to withstand powerful water jets and endure harsh environments throughout a long lifespan.

About LINAK:

LINAK is an international leader in designing and manufacturing electric linear actuation solutions to improve people’s quality of life and working environments. The first linear actuator LINAK created was in 1980 in Denmark and has been an engineering breakthrough that has grown to service many industries. Focusing on design and reliable movement LINAK provides actuation solutions to suit specifications for a vast range of products.