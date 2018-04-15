Interroll joins MEGATRANS2018 lineup

Internal logistics supplier Interroll has announced it will be exhibiting at MEGATRANS2018 this May.

The company provides products such as rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters and pallet and carton flow for internal logistics. Interroll focuses on couriers, express, parcel and postal services, airports, food processing, storage and distribution centres, and other industries that need internal logistics solutions.

MEGATRANS2018 takes place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 10-12 May this year. For more information on the event and on exhibiting, contact Anastasia Razdiakonova: P 03 9690 8766 E anastasia.razdiakonova@primecreative.com.au