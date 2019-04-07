Innovative system heightens workplace safety in mining

According to Safework Australia, 11 per cent of work deaths result from falls from heights with half of these cases involving falls of three metres or less. In mining, risks include falling from a ladder or truck.

The upcoming Workplace Health & Safety Show at Sydney’s International Convention Centre (22-23 May) will bring together the greatest minds in health and safety for a two-day event like no other. Included in the program will be the free trade show where over 100 brands will exhibit the latest in safety services and products, including innovative new releases.

One such brand is Bailey Ladders and their new Modular Access System product range.

The first of its kind in Australia, Bailey Ladders has released a Modular Access System product range that enables users to safely access a wide area via a platform flexible in both height and length.

The innovative system meets growing market demand for an off-the-shelf product that is affordable, flexible, easily transportable, and above all safe and reliable for workplace height access.

Having the appropriate equipment when undertaking a job, whether it involves working at heights or not, from a trustworthy manufacturer is vital to maintaining a safe work place.

The system has been specifically designed to be adaptatable for industries such as mining, making it ideal for use in the workshop environment or for loading and unloading trucks.

Bailey Ladders AU NZ Managing Director, Scott Douglas, commented, “The Modular Access System is unlike anything currently on the market and is agile enough to meet the height-access demands of many workplaces.

“The ability to create a tailored structure that is as long as you like, coupled with being able work at multiple levels will be a game changer for many of our customers,” he said.

The new modules are a flat-packed kit and are simply bolted together to obtain the desired length quickly. The system is on lockable wheels so is easily transportable, it has quick attachment handrails to ensure safety, holds up to 170kg per platform, and comes in four heights.

Destined to be more than just an exhibition, the Workplace Health & Safety Show, the official trade show of #SAFETYSCAPE, promises a live, interactive two-way learning experience with a trade show featuring over 100 brands, 14 thought-provoking talks and three interactive forums, led by the industry’s finest will shed light on everything from workplace mental health, to game-changing new technologies, and the dizzying world of ever-changing safety regulations.

Head to www.whsshow.com.au to book your spot now.

What: Workplace Health & Safety Show

When:Wednesday 22 May 2019

Thursday 23 May 2019

Where: International Convention Centre Sydney

14 Darling Drive, Sydney, NSW, 2000

Website: www.whsshow.com.au

Facebook: www.facebook.com/whsshow

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WHSShow

LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/2ki76mX

Hashtag: #WHSS2019