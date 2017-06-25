Innovation to take centre stage at foodpro 2017

As foodpro 2017 nears, it’s clear that innovations from across the industry will again feature heavily across the show floor.

Since the last foodpro event in 2014, technology and innovation has grown exponentially in sophistication for the industry. The next generation of innovation will be represented on this year’s show floor, such as:

Nano-Bubble Technologies: with their patent pending injector technology that allows nano bubbles to be added at significant concentration to create incredibly small nanoscopic gas filled cavities in aqueous solution. This technology provides untapped opportunities for the food industry, specifically in the use of ozone sanitisation, which is 3500 times faster at killing pathogens than chlorine. Applications also include meat sanitisation, sterilisation and cleaning of equipment, providing a highly effective and efficient solution to hygiene management.

Coolsan Australia: will be debuting technology that has the ability to dramatically reduce the amount of food waste occurring in cool rooms, warehouses and facilities. The C6 Industrial ChillSafe technology comes in the form of a sachet, which then works to prevent microbial growth, mould growth and excess ethylene. Coolsan is the only company in the world to use low dose H2O2 ROS vapour for cool room and facility hygiene, continually working to improve hygiene by reducing air borne and surface based bacteria. The sachet also reduces spoilage bacteria and ethylene on fresh produce, therefore reducing food waste, saving money, and increasing opportunities for food manufacturers.

CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation): will be exhibiting their forward osmosis technology, which uses membranes to concentrate liquids. Forward osmosis uses considerably less pressure than evaporation, therefore it uses less energy, there is significantly less fouling and cleaning is easier. While perfect for the dairy industry, it can also be used in foods and beverages, proteins, water treatment and any application where water is removed.

These are just some of the innovations that foodpro 2017 will showcase; along with a series of free seminars dedicated to education on industry best practice and insight into future trends, the event is also co-locating with the Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology (AIFST) for their annual convention. AIFST’s Convention hosts a full two-day program with a line up of speakers that include Barry Irvin, AM, of Bega Cheese; Professor Martin Cole of CSIRO and Brianna Casey of Foodbank. foodpro visitors can book a convention pass to gain access to the sessions that will focus on food safety, packaging, sensory, nutrition and more.